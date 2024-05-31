Mayor of Doncaster reveals plan for £1 million fund to improve public safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor Ros Jones has announced plans for funding to improve safety in Doncaster’s towns while awaiting the start of a long-term government grant.

On 19 June, Doncaster Council’s cabinet is set to approve plans to allocate £1 million towards improving public safety.

Announcing the plans on Thursday (30 May), the mayor stated that the funding will create interim improvements while the council finalises the details of a long-term government grant.

The Long-Term Plan for Towns will give Doncaster access to £2 million government funding per year for 10 years.

Doncaster city centre. Credit: Dean Atkins

55 towns across the country have been selected for the funding, each forming a Towns Board to formulate a plan to improve their area.

Appointed Towns Tsar of the project Adam Hawksbee met with the chair of Doncaster’s board earlier this month to discuss early plans.

While full details are yet to be announced, Mayor Jones stated that “regenerating high streets and improving public safety” will be two key priorities.

She stated that the interim £1 million allocation will “kick start activities, tackle anti-social behaviour and improve the safety in our city and principle town centres.”

Plans have been outlined to enhance the Neighbourhood Response Team, which tackles anti-social behaviour incidents such as noise complaints, fly tipping and vandalism.

Funding will also be used to provide additional CCTV resources to specific areas across the borough.

Plans for the city centre in the Long-Term Plan for Towns are currently in a public consultation period.