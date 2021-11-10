Massive hole opens up in Doncaster road as ruptured water main causes huge leak

Residents in Norwich Road, Wheatley have been living with disruption for the past few days after the hole opened up near Kingfisher School.

The massive burst has sent long streams of water cascading along the street and impacting on supplies to residents in the area.

Doncaster Council has cordoned off the area – but the issue is a Yorkshire Water one – and the firm has said it is investigating the issue.

The hole in Norwich Road.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “We were alerted to a burst main on Norwich Road on Monday and have an engineer going out today to investigate and repair the issue.

"We hope to have it sorted shortly and would like to thank our customers for their patience.”