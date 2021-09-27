Massive bang' heard in Doncaster
Mystery surrounds the cause of a ‘massive bang’ in the Doncaster area last night.
Residents have been discussing the bizarre loud noise on social media sites around the town.
In a post shortly before 9.30pm, on the Kirk Sandall Community Group, on Facebook one resident asked: “Did anyone else just hear that loud explosion noise in Kirk Sandall?”
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted about the “explosion” and we will bring you more information about the incident as we know it.