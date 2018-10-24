Mass turn out for Epworth race run in memory of Anna Verrico

Its annual sea of pink flooded Epworth town centre then rippled outwards as the fifth Anna Verrico half-marathon got underway.

Again the event was strongly supported with hundreds of runners of all ages turning out to take part in the long race or the fun run.

The Anna Verrico fun run gets underway

There were entrants and supporters who journeyed from all over the country to join the mass of local people who make the date an annual fixture in memory of young Epworth mum Anna Verrico, who died of breast cancer, and whose husband Paul is the founder of the race.

Many people ran the 13.1 miles for the first time this year, and the affiliated run club 'We Can Run' had 24 relay runners involved and 10 who did the full distance, raising £4,500 for Team Verrico’s work, in sponsorship.

Paul Verrico said: "Epworth turned out as only our town can to show support for the cause and remember those no longer with us. It was a perfect day for spectating; hot to run. The Fun Run was brilliantly supported with children as young as three completing a kilometre.

"It was particularly poignant to see the excellent finisher’s T shirt, designed by Cheryl Moorhouse, which emphasised what we are all about. Anna would have been pleased that as autumn leaves start to fall, our minds turn to her and her legacy."

Race organisers were Metres to Miles; Racing Team Dawson and Cycle Shack, along with many volunteers who got involved. Refreshments alone raised £335 for Team Verrico funds.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The charity supports research in to the most aggressive forms of breast cancer and helps those who are affected by cancer in whichever way it can.