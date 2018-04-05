Masked robbers attack terrified woman during South Yorkshire rugby club raid

Armed masked robbers attacked a woman at a rugby club before fleeing the scene with cash.

Three men wearing balaclavas and carrying a hammer burst into the Rotherham Titans Rugby Club in Badsley Moor Lane and began threatening a female member of staff.

The woman was then attacked by one of the raiders and hit her head against a wall. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.

The trio then fled the scene with about £240 in cash.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses following the incident on Monday, April 2, at 8.45pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 939 of 2 April 2018."