Man with knife steals OAP's wedding ring in Doncaster street

A man armed with a knife threatened an OAP on a Doncaster street and stole his wedding ring from his finger.

The crook also forced the 74-year-old man to withdraw £200 from a cash point.

CRIME: Police seek help tracking down missing Sheffield boy

A police hunt is now under way to trace the crook who struck on High Street, Mexborough, at 10.20pm on Sunday.

POLICE: Doncaster man arrested over Class A drugs released as police probe continues

South Yorkshire Police said the robber, who grabbed hold of his victim while brandishing a knife, fled towards Lower Dolcliffe Road with the OAP's ring and cash.

READ MORE: Cannabis plants found during house raid in Sheffield

He was in his 20s, slim, 6ft tall and was wearing a hat and a mask over his face.

PC Rachel Young said: "Thankfully, the man wasn’t injured in the incident but has understandably been left incredibly distressed and upset by what happened.

"After 43-years of marriage, he’s never been without his wedding ring and I’d like to ask anyone who has recently been offered a gold wedding band for sale to contact us.

"I’d also like to ask anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,124 of April 29..