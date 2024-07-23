Man to stand trial after woman raped yards from Doncaster police station
A man is to go on trial charged with raping a woman yards from Doncaster’s main police station.
Tekeste Mebrathu, 42, is accused of the attack which took place in College Road at around 10.45pm on May 4 this year.
Mebrathu, of the Lakeside area, Doncaster, has been charged with rape, assault of a female by penetration, and sexual assault on a female.
He will go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court over the attack on the 32-year-old woman on March 24 next year.