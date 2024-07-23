Man to stand trial after woman raped yards from Doncaster police station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is to go on trial charged with raping a woman yards from Doncaster’s main police station.

Tekeste Mebrathu, 42, is accused of the attack which took place in College Road at around 10.45pm on May 4 this year.

Mebrathu, of the Lakeside area, Doncaster, has been charged with rape, assault of a female by penetration, and sexual assault on a female.

