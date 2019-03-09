Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries after assault in Rotherham

Five people have been arrested and a man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after an assault in Rotherham.

Officers were called to reports of an assault outside the County pub on Bridgegate in Rotherham town centre.

Photo: Nasar Raoof

One man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and five people were arrested.

Police say enquiries are ‘ongoing’.

A short time ago an eyewitness said Bridgegate was closed along with the front entrance to Rotherham bus station.

Photo: Nasar Raoof

Pictures on social media show a cordon set up near to the County pub.

The air ambulance has attended as have the fire service, who are believed to be dealing with a person on the roof of a nearby building.

At this stage it is not clear if the two incidents are related.