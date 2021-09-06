Man taken to hospital after serious road traffic accident on road near Doncaster prisons
A person was taken to hospital following a serious road traffic accident on the main road that leads past Lindholme and Moorland Prisons.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:56 am
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.54am on Sunday (5 September) police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Bawtry Road in Hatfield.
“It’s reported that a car and a lorry had been in collision. One person was taken to hospital and the road was closed for some time while the vehicles were cleared.”