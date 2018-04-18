Man stabbed in Doncaster town centre

A man was take to hospital after being stabbed in Doncaster town centre this morning.

The 26-year-old was knifed in Priory Place, off Printing Office Street, at around 7am.

South Yorkshire Police said his injury was serious but not life threatening.

Police officers investigating the incident have cordoned off an area of Printing Office Street while enquiries are carried out in the town centre.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over the incident and remains in police custody.

He is being held on suspicion of wounding.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a reported assault in Doncaster town centre this morning have arrested a 27-year-old man.

"At around 7am this morning, officers responded to reports a man had sustained a suspected stab wound on Priory Place, Doncaster.

"The 26-year-old sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury in the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and currently remains in police custody."

In 2016, a homeless man was beaten half to death in the same area.

Daniel Walker, 28, of Grange Road, Woodlands, jailed for nine years for an attack carried out against a 'vulnerable' homeless man in 'no fit state to defend himself'.

He admitted one count of grievous bodily harm.