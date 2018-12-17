Man seriously injured in Doncaster smash

A man is in hospital after he was seriously injured in a two-car collision in Doncaster.

The 24-year-old suffered chest injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains today, in a serious condition.

Two cars crashed on Armthorpe Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, over the weekend

He was in a beige Nissan Qashqai which was involved in a collision with a silver Peugeot 206 on Armthorpe Lane, Armthorpe, at 6pm on Saturday, December 15.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 645 of December 15.