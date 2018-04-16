Man seriously injured in attack in Doncaster town centre

A man was seriously injured in an attack in Doncaster town centre

The 25-year-old was attacked by a group of three men near to the Mambo bar in Silver Street at 11.30pm on Friday.

CRIME: Man seriously injured by 'army' of men and youths in Sheffield gang attack

He suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital but his condition is now described as stable.

READ MORE: Police probe into Sheffield shooting continues

POLICE: Man bailed over shooting in Sheffield street

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 1,190 of April 13 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.