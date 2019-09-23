Man seriously injured in horror collision with tree on busy Doncaster road today
A driver has suffered serious leg injuries in a horrific crash with a tree on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.
It is believed the driver lost control of his vehicle on Bawtry Road, Tickhill, outside the Cherry Lane Garden Centre, earlier today, leading to the collision, said police.
He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, by ambulance with serious injuries to his legs, although police today said they were not thought to be life threatening.
Fire service and police were also in attendance.
The road was closed immediately after the collision, after police were called at 7am, but all roads are now open.