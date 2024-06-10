Man saved by firefighters following an arson attack on his caravan in Doncaster
Firefighters from Thorne station attended an accidental fire involving bushes and trees at 8.20pm on Thursday on Broadway, Dunscroft.
The crew came away at 8.50pm.
On Saturday, three fire crews from Dearne, Adwick and Edlington stations attended a deliberate caravan fire at 3.55pm on Church Street, Mexborough.
Firefighters rescued a man from the caravan, who went to hospital. Firefighters came away at 6.05pm.
Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a shed on allotments at Crofton Drive, Bolton upon Dearne at 8.15pm.