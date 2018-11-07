Man's hand bound by gang during violent robbery in his Doncaster home

A man's hands were bound with tie wraps by a gang of robbers who attacked him and raided his Doncaster home.

The three men struck at a house in Station Road, Dunscroft, at 11.30pm on Sunday, November 4.

Station Road, Dunscroft

They used tie wraps to bind their 61-year-old victim’s hands together before attacking him then raiding his home.

CRIME: Police bust drug den in Sheffield suburb

They escaped with cash, jewellery and cigarettes.

POLICE: Range Rover worth £80,000 still missing after daring raid in South Yorkshire

Detective Constable Caroline Thomas said: “The offenders then ransacked the man’s property, stealing cash, jewellery and cigarettes.

“At this time, we don’t have a description of those involved as the victim has understandably been left incredibly traumatised by what happened.

“This was an incredibly violent assault which left the victim with sustained, extensive bruising to his face and body.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area that evening to contact us.”

READ MORE: Shop damaged in suspected firework attack in Sheffield

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 17 of November 5 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.