Man’s body discovered in Doncaster home sealed off by police 

A man’s body has been discovered at a home in Doncaster that was sealed off by police.
Emergency services were called out to a property in Oversley Road, Wheatley, at about 2.45pm today.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The body of an 88-year-old man was found.
“At this time his death is being treated as unexplained and officers remain in the area, carrying out enquiries.”
A resident took these pictures and sent them to the Free Press.
