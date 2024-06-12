Man rushed to hospital after collapsing in Doncaster park as police seal off scene
An area of Town Fields has been sealed off by police throughout this morning, with a number of officers and police patrol cars at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Town Moor Avenue in Doncaster at around 5am this morning by paramedics who reported a man had been found collapsed on some nearby playing fields.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains and a scene is in place as officers continue enquiries.”
The fields, which run alongside Town Moor Avenue and Thorne Road, have been the scene of a number of serious incidents in recent years, including assaults as well as number of sex attacks.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of paramedics and also the police helicopter over the scene with a large section at the centre of the park sealed off.
