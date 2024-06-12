Man rushed to hospital after collapsing in Doncaster park as police seal off scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in hospital after collapsing in a popular Doncaster park, with police sealing off the scene.

An area of Town Fields has been sealed off by police throughout this morning, with a number of officers and police patrol cars at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Town Moor Avenue in Doncaster at around 5am this morning by paramedics who reported a man had been found collapsed on some nearby playing fields.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains and a scene is in place as officers continue enquiries.”

Police were called to Town Fields after a man was found collapsed.

The fields, which run alongside Town Moor Avenue and Thorne Road, have been the scene of a number of serious incidents in recent years, including assaults as well as number of sex attacks.