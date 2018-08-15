Man rescued following suspected overdose in railway tunnel in Doncaster

Firefighters and paramedics rescued a man from a disused railway runnel in Doncaster following a suspected overdose.

Emergency services were alerted to the man, aged in his 60s, in the tunnel off Church View, Doncaster, at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment.

