Man reportedly taken to hospital after early morning 'hit and run' in Doncaster
A man has reportedly been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning ‘hit and run’ in Doncaster.
Eyewitnesses said part of Radburn Road in Rossington was sealed off by police this morning following the incident.
According to reports, a man suffered injuries after being struck by a car between Gattison Lane and Bond Street shortly after 6am today.
There have been unconfirmed reports that the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene.
It is understood the man injured in the incident has been taken to hospital in Sheffield.
A local, who declined to be named, said: “The area was sealed off by police for quite a few hours.
"The village has had a lot of problems with speeding and accidents in recent months. The air ambulance seems to be here quite often and there’s always some incident or other.”
Buses were diverted before the road later re-opened.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.