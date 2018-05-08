Man reported missing from Doncaster in early hours

A police search is under way for a man reported missing from Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

Lulian Nica who was reported missing from the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster at around 3.30am this morning.

The 29-year-old is slim and has short, dark blond hair, with a goatee style beard.

He was wearing a dark long-sleeved top with a body warmer over the top, blue jeans and white trainers when he was last seen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Concerns are growing for Lulian’s welfare and anyone who may have seen him is asked to report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 100 of May 8.