Man removed from rail track and trains stopped as police respond to Doncaster emergency

A man was removed from a Doncaster railway line and trains were stopped as police and emergency services dealt with a serious incident near a level crossing this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Officers were called to the Doncaster-Sheffield line between Conisbrough and Denaby earlier this afternoon.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a male trespassing on the railway line at Denaby Level Crossing, near Conisbrough.

"Trains were stopped in the area in response to this incident while the male was removed from the railway line by police.

“We apologise for any disruption caused to passengers’ journeys as a result of this incident.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that no-one had been hit by a train in the incident and the man involved had been trespassing on the railway line at the time of the incident.

A number of eyewitnesses reported heavy traffic and numerous police at the scene of the incident earlier this afternoon.

