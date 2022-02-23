Man pulled from swollen River Don in Doncaster as mountain rescue team drafted in

Crews were called to the river at Hexthorpe yesterday lunchtime following reports that an elderly man had fallen into the river, which has been higher and more turbulent than usual following torrential rain during Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team was called in to help and a spokesman said: “After a quiet spell for the team, a call came in from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 12.14 hours to assist with the extraction of an elderly gentleman in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster.

“It was reported that the gentleman had fallen in the river after taking a stumble whilst walking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was rescued from the swollen River Don.

“Shortly after the team was deployed, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue arrived and were able to extract the casualty along with paramedics. The team was stood down and the casualty taken to hospital.”