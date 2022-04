Paul, aged 43, was last seen at GOALS football pitches on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster yesterday (Tuesday, April 26) at 4.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find Paul earlier this evening (Wednesday, April 27) after he did not come home as expected last night and did not show up for football today.

The force has just confirmed that Paul has now been found safe and well.

