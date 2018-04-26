Man killed and woman fighting for life after horror crash in Doncaster

A man died and a woman has been left fighting for life after a horror crash in Doncaster today.

South Yorkshire Police said the a grey BMW M Sport was travelling along the A638 Great North Road at around 1.25am when it collided with the roundabout close to Rockingham Way.

The car then ended up on the opposite side of the roundabout having collided with a number of road signs.

A 30-year-old man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 23-year-old female passenger survived the smash but was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the car beforehand.

The crash scene was cordoned off this morning while investigations were carried out at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

"At around 1.25am a grey BMW M Sport was travelling along the A638 Great North Road, heading out of Doncaster towards Wakefield, when it has collided with a roundabout close to Rockingham Way.

"As a result of the collision, the car has ended up on opposite side of the roundabout, having collided with a number of other road signs.

"A 30-year-old man who was driving the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A passenger in the car, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she currently remains with serious injuries.

"Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the car prior to the collision occurring."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 39 of April 26.