Man jailed for shooting gun in Doncaster house while children were inside
A man has been jailed for 14 years for firing a gun in a Doncaster house while young children were asleep in bed.
Michael Swift, aged 27, forced his way into a house on Athelstane Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, and fired a gun after being confronted by the owner of the property.
South Yorkshire Police said that instead of fleeing when he was disturbed, Swift pointed a gun at the owner of the house and fired twice before escaping empty-handed.
Swift, of Staithes Walk, Denaby, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause injury and attempt robbery on the first day of his trial at Leeds Crown Court.
He was jailed for 14 years and five months for possession of the firearm and 11 years and eight months, to be served alongside the first sentence, for the attempt robbery charge.Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth, who led the investigation, said: “This was a truly terrifying incident, which has had a profound effect on the victim’s life.“The incident had clearly been planned at night when the victim, his partner and young children would be present and it’s incredibly fortunate that no one was seriously injured by Swift’s actions.“Swift was identified after the incident through forensic evidence and following a lengthy and complex investigation we have been able to bring him before the courts who have held him to account.“This incident had a huge impact on the wider community too and I hope that through this result, local communities can rest assured that South Yorkshire Police will relentlessly pursue those criminals who arm themselves to commit offences.“I personally welcome the custodial sentence given to Swift by the judge, who in passing stated that Swift ‘posed a significant risk to the public.’
“I hope that his victim and the community can feel reassured that he is now serving a substantial sentence.”