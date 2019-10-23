Michael Swift

He was jailed for 14 years and five months for possession of the firearm and 11 years and eight months, to be served alongside the first sentence, for the attempt robbery charge.Detective Inspector Lee Nesbeth, who led the investigation, said: “This was a truly terrifying incident, which has had a profound effect on the victim’s life.“The incident had clearly been planned at night when the victim, his partner and young children would be present and it’s incredibly fortunate that no one was seriously injured by Swift’s actions.“Swift was identified after the incident through forensic evidence and following a lengthy and complex investigation we have been able to bring him before the courts who have held him to account.“This incident had a huge impact on the wider community too and I hope that through this result, local communities can rest assured that South Yorkshire Police will relentlessly pursue those criminals who arm themselves to commit offences.“I personally welcome the custodial sentence given to Swift by the judge, who in passing stated that Swift ‘posed a significant risk to the public.’