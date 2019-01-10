Man jailed for using sweets to bribe children to expose themselves in his Doncaster shop

A man who used sweets to try to bribe children to expose themselves in his shop in Doncaster has been jailed.

Paul Lewis, aged 33, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after five children contacted South Yorkshire Police in November last year and reported being approached by a man working in a sweet shop in Rossington, who asked them to expose themselves in return for free sweets.

Paul Lewis

Lewis, of Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, was identified as the culprit and quizzed.

When he was questioned about an indecent video found on his phone he made an admission which led officers to suspect that there may have been another victim.

The child was traced and corroborated what the other children had said.

Investigating officer Amy Fourlis said: “Following the arrest of Lewis, I worked through the night and into the following day to secure further interviews with the victims, statements from witnesses, searching Lewis’ home in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough and seizing his electronic items.



“During the course of my enquiries, an indecent video was found on Lewis’ phone and during interview Lewis made an admission which led officers to believe that another child had been a victim.



“This child was identified and spoken to, with further charges put to Lewis.”



He pleaded guilty to seven offences involving six children aged between eight and 11 years old between July and October last year.

He admitted three counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of an act of outraging public decency, possession to show or distribute an indecent photograph of a child and one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.



Investigating Officer Fourlis added: “Lewis abused a clear position of trust and the victims have shown courage in telling their parents what happened and being interviewed by police.



“Thanks to them, we were able to build a strong case against Lewis and identify further offences. I’m pleased that he has been handed a significant jail term and offers the community some reassurance.”

