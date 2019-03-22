Man jailed for six years for child abduction and having sex with a child

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty of child abduction and having sex with a child.

Michael Massey of Melbury Walk, Scunthorpe was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court today for the offences, which took place last summer.

JAILED: Michael Massey

Detective Sergeant John Shepherd said: “I am extremely pleased with the outcome today and am reassured that Massey is now off the streets.

“I hope that this encourages other victims of child sex offences to come forward. We will listen to you, we will believe you and we will take action against offenders.

“I would also like to thank the team for their hard work and dedication leading to today’s sentencing

“Massey now has a long prison sentence ahead of him and I hope that today’s sentencing serves as a warning to anyone else considering committing these types of offences.

"We will find you and bring you to justice.”

