Man jailed for extra 40 months for holding prison worker hostage in Doncaster

An inmate has had another 40 months added to his sentence for holding a prison worker hostage in Doncaster.

Owen Hill, aged 25, from Scarborough, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to the false imprisonment of a member of prison staff and possession of an improvised weapon following an incident at HMP Moorland last August.

Hill took a member of staff hostage and demanded a move to another prison.

Hill was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for burglary when he took the prison worker hostage.

DC Emma Taylorson, from the Prison Investigation Team, said: "Prison officers talked him into giving up the weapon and releasing the staff member.

"It was thanks to their actions and team work that no-one was injured.

"This case shows that violence in prisons will not be tolerated and action will be taken against those committing offences."