Man is found dead after major incident reported in Doncaster street
A man was found dead by police and ambulance crews after a major incident in a Doncaster street.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:01 am
Police and ambulance crews were called to Jossey Lane in Bentley yesterday following concerns for the safety of a man on a footpath just off the road.
Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man in his 60s at around 3.45pm.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Eyewitnesses reported two ambulances and numerous police cars at the scene.