Man is found dead after major incident reported in Doncaster street

A man was found dead by police and ambulance crews after a major incident in a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:01 am

Police and ambulance crews were called to Jossey Lane in Bentley yesterday following concerns for the safety of a man on a footpath just off the road.

Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man in his 60s at around 3.45pm.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene in Bentley.

Eyewitnesses reported two ambulances and numerous police cars at the scene.