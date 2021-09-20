Police and ambulance crews were called to Jossey Lane in Bentley yesterday following concerns for the safety of a man on a footpath just off the road.

Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man in his 60s at around 3.45pm.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene in Bentley.