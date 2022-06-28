Police were called to the Becher’s Brook in Cantley on Friday following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 10.30pm on Friday by a member of the public reporting a firearm had been discharged in Cantley Park, Doncaster.

"Officers attended and arrested a man, aged 28, from Doncaster, on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has since been bailed as enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Becher's Brook pub in Cantley after reports of a gun being fired nearby.

“Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, please chat to us using our live chat facility online or contact 101 quoting incident number 1144 of 24 June.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers via Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”