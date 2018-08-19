'Man injured in stabbing' in Doncaster town centre

A man is reportedly in hospital following a stabbing in Doncaster last night.

Police were called to an incident on Hall Gate in the town centre at 12.30pm this morning.

South Yorkshire Police refused to give any further details, other than to say the investigation was ongoing.

But a member of the public said she knows the victim, who she claimed is in hospital being treated for a stab wound.

Police would not confirm whether the incident was believed to be a stabbing, nor would they say whether anyone has been arrested.