Man injured in road rage incident in Doncaster
A police hunt is under way for a man who injured a motorist in a road rage incident in Doncaster.
Officers investigating the incident said a motorist was attacked by another man after he turned onto York Road from Watch House Lane, Scawsby, just before 6pm on Friday, June 28.
The injured motorist told South Yorkshire Police that a man blocked his path before getting out of a black Mazda and assaulting him.
He suffered facial injuries during the attack.
He suffered facial injuries during the attack.

The Mazda was recovered by police officers later that day.
A CCTV image has been released of a man who is believed to hold vital information about the road rage incident.
Anyone who recognises him should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident reference number 738 of June 28.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.