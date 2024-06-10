Man injured as van thieves drag him along road and assault him in Doncaster drama

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road worker was lucky to escape with his life as he clung onto the side of his van and was dragged along the road for quarter of a mile before being attacked by thieves who attempted to steal his van in Doncaster.

The drama unfolded in Barnby Dun last week as the traffic management worker was packing away equipment at the end of his shift.

Details of the incident – which is understood to have taken place late last Tuesday – shared on Facebook said: “Last night, while my husband was lone working in Barnby Dun, whilst on the back of his van with his night lights on fastening his traffic lights down, two men entered his van and drove off, with him clinging on for life.

"As he attempted to exit over the side, they continued to drag him along the road for quarter of a mile.

The van was abandoned by thieves of Fordstead Lane after a road worker was dragged along the road for quarter of a mile, clinging onto the side of his vehicle.

"They then stopped, got out and hit him with a wheelbrace, leaving him lying on the floor and running over his foot.

"Two fantastic young men stopped and assisted him, until the ambulance and police arrived.

"He attended hospital and by the grace of God only sustained a lot of superficial injuries and cracked ribs."

The incident is understood to have taken place in the Station Road/Armthorpe Lane area of Barnby Dun, with the vehicle later understood to have been abandoned near to the swing bridge over the canal on Fordstead Lane.

However. despite extensive queries from the Free Press, South Yorkshire Police have not been able to confirm details of the incident.

It is understood that the worker had been working on a project involving telecoms firm BT Openreach in the area.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The person impacted in this awful incident is not an Openreach employee, but I can confirm that the incident did take place as traffic management at an Openreach work site was being cleared away for the night.

“All works carried out in the area will now be subject to additional security precautions.