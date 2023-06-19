News you can trust since 1925
Man injured after being shot tackling burglars raiding his house in Doncaster

A man was injured after tackling two burglars raiding his house in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

South Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident which took place in Balby in the early hours of yesterday.

A spokesman said: “At around 1.30am, it is reported that two suspects forced entry to a property on Burton Terrace while the occupants were asleep.

"One of the occupants, a man in his 30s, went downstairs and is believed to have been shot with a suspected BB gun.

Police were called to Burton Terrace after reports of shots being fired.
"He suffered minor injuries.

"The suspects are then reported to have fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the sound of breaking glass and voices shouting, with numerous police and paramedics arriving at the scene shortly afterwards.

The street was cordoned off for several hours, while officers carried out investigations, with door to door enquiries in the street.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

