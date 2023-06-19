Man injured after being shot tackling burglars raiding his house in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident which took place in Balby in the early hours of yesterday.
A spokesman said: “At around 1.30am, it is reported that two suspects forced entry to a property on Burton Terrace while the occupants were asleep.
"One of the occupants, a man in his 30s, went downstairs and is believed to have been shot with a suspected BB gun.
"He suffered minor injuries.
"The suspects are then reported to have fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Eyewitnesses reported hearing the sound of breaking glass and voices shouting, with numerous police and paramedics arriving at the scene shortly afterwards.
The street was cordoned off for several hours, while officers carried out investigations, with door to door enquiries in the street.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.