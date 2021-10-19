Man in hospital with serious head injuries after Doncaster town centre assault

The man, in his 30s, was walking along Thorne Road near to Town Field in the early hours when he was assaulted, police said.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 3am this morning to reports of a concern for safety for an injured man in Thorne Road, Doncaster.

“Police attended the scene and discovered a man in his 30s with a serious head injury.

Thorne Road was sealed off by police in the early hours of this morning. (Photo: Daniel Bellamy).

"He was taken to hospital via ambulance.

"His injuries are not believed life-threatening.

“Officers believe his injuries to be the result of an assault. An investigation has been launched.”

Eye witnesses said the road was sealed off in both directions with a number of police at the scene.