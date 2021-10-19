Man in hospital with serious head injuries after Doncaster town centre assault
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after he was reportedly the victim of an assault in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of this morning.
The man, in his 30s, was walking along Thorne Road near to Town Field in the early hours when he was assaulted, police said.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 3am this morning to reports of a concern for safety for an injured man in Thorne Road, Doncaster.
“Police attended the scene and discovered a man in his 30s with a serious head injury.
"He was taken to hospital via ambulance.
"His injuries are not believed life-threatening.
“Officers believe his injuries to be the result of an assault. An investigation has been launched.”
Eye witnesses said the road was sealed off in both directions with a number of police at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 80 of 19 October.