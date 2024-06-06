Man in hospital with life-altering injuries after being repeatedly slashed in Doncaster knife attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in hospital with life-altering serious injuries after being repeatedly slashed in an attack in Doncaster.

Police were called to Edlington last night – with a huge police presence and cordons in place across a number of streets throughout last night and into this morning.

South Yorkshire Police has now launched a probe into the incident which has left a 30-year-old man in hospital.

A spokesman said: “We were called yesterday (Wednesday 5 June) at 11.18pm to reports of violence with injury in the Edlington area of Doncaster.

Police were called to Edlington after a 30-year-old man was repeatedly slashed in a knife attack.

“It is reported that a man sustained multiple slash wounds.

"The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be life-altering.

"He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition at this time.

“Officers are currently conducting enquiries and a scene was in place on Bernard Road, but has since been removed.”

Areas around Cross Street and Broomhouse Lane were also sealed off.