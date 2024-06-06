Man in hospital with life-altering injuries after being repeatedly slashed in Doncaster knife attack
Police were called to Edlington last night – with a huge police presence and cordons in place across a number of streets throughout last night and into this morning.
South Yorkshire Police has now launched a probe into the incident which has left a 30-year-old man in hospital.
A spokesman said: “We were called yesterday (Wednesday 5 June) at 11.18pm to reports of violence with injury in the Edlington area of Doncaster.
“It is reported that a man sustained multiple slash wounds.
"The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be life-altering.
"He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition at this time.
“Officers are currently conducting enquiries and a scene was in place on Bernard Road, but has since been removed.”
Areas around Cross Street and Broomhouse Lane were also sealed off.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.
