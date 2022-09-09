Man in his 70s dies after Mexborough house fire this morning
A man in his 70s has sadly died following a fire in his home on Hawes Close, Mexborough, this morning (Friday 9 September).
Crews from Dearne, Edlington and Doncaster were called to the property at 9.27am, where they were able to remove the casualty from the fire.
However, despite the best efforts of firefighters and paramedics, the man was unable to be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is now on-going into the circumstances surrounding this fire.