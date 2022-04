The 29-year-old was arrested after a grey Audi A3 landed on its side on Clay Lane, close to Screwfix.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 23.58pm on April 21 for reports of a collision on Clay Lane.

“The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He remains in custody.”