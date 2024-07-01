Man in 'concerns for safety' on Doncaster bridge arrested by police called to scene
A man on a bridge who sparked concerns for his safety was arrested by police on a major Doncaster road.
Officers were called to Thorne Road, Clay Lane on Saturday night and an SYP spokesperson said: “We responded to concern for safety of a man at a bridge on Thorne Road at 7.50pm
“Officers found that the man was safe and well, however on learning he was wanted for breach of a court order, he was arrested.
"He remains in custody at this time.”
