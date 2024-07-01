Man in 'concerns for safety' on Doncaster bridge arrested by police called to scene

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man on a bridge who sparked concerns for his safety was arrested by police on a major Doncaster road.

Officers were called to Thorne Road, Clay Lane on Saturday night and an SYP spokesperson said: “We responded to concern for safety of a man at a bridge on Thorne Road at 7.50pm

“Officers found that the man was safe and well, however on learning he was wanted for breach of a court order, he was arrested.

"He remains in custody at this time.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.