Man hit with gun, stabbed, punched and kicked in Doncaster street robbery

A man was struck over his head with a gun, stabbed, kicked and punched by robbers who targeted him in a Doncaster street.

The crooks struck as their 24-year-old victim rode his bicycle along Maple Grove Conisbrough, at around 8.20pm on Monday, October 29.

Maple Grove, Conisbrough

CRIME: CCTV footage of firework attacks on firefighters in Sheffield to be handed to South Yorkshire Police



As he approached the junction of Micklebring Grove, the robbers shouted at him, which made him stop.

As he stopped, one of the men brandished an imitation firearm, held it to the victim’s head and demanded his phone and money.

He then hit the victim with the gun and, along with one of his two accomplices, dragged him to the ground.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police recorded increase in calls on Halloween

The victim’s pockets were searched and the robbers stole a mobile phone and a set of keys.

As the victim tried to fight back he was punched and kicked.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/fatal-flat-fire-in-sheffield-was-started-deliberately-but-is-not-suspicious-1-9425386POLICE: Fatal flat fire in Sheffield was started deliberately – but is not suspicious

The man with the gun then stabbed him in his arm and chased him down the street.

One of the robbers was 24-28 years old, slim, around 5ft 6ins tall, had short, blond, shaven hair and was wearing a blue hoodie.

The second man was around 28 years old, white, skinny,6ft tall and was wearing a white hoodie.

The third man wore black clothing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.