Police and fire crews were called to the Well Pharmacy in High Street, Bentley following reports a man had attempted to set the shop on fire.

Fire crews reported a suspected arson attack at 10.17am.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and detained a man at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent, he remains in custody.”

Parts of the shop frontage were damaged.

A Well spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident has taken place at Well Bentley this morning. The police and fire brigade have attended and we are fully supporting them with their ongoing investigation. Thankfully no-one was harmed.

“The pharmacy is temporarily closed while the police attend the scene. Any urgent prescription collections are being managed via a different entrance.