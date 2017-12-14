Man found with weapon after police chase on Sheffield estate

A man was found with 'an offensive weapon' after a police chase on a Sheffield estate.

He was arrested after officers mounted a pursuit when he failed to pull over close to Fairleigh on the Manor estate just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Officers managed to apprehend the driver on Prince of Wales Road.

An investigation is underway, with officers keen for witnesses to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers tried to stop a vehicle close to Fairleigh. The driver decided that he didn't want to talk to us and set off rather quickly, failing to stop for officers.

"After pursuing the vehicle for a short while, it finally came to a stop in the middle of Prince of Wales Road.

"The driver was arrested for a number of driving offences along with possession of an offensive weapon.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.