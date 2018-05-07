Man fighting for life after car chase through streets of South Yorkshire

A man is fighting for life after he is believed to have been hit by a car being chased by police.

Police pursued a black Audi A3 or S3 that had failed to stop on Park Road in the direction of Cemetery Road, close to Barnsley town centre.

READ MORE: Man 'cut out of vehicle' after crash on busy South Yorkshire road

As the black Audi turned onto Wood Street officers lost sight of the vehicle and they abandoned the chase.

They later searched the area and found a 25-year-old man laying injured near the brow of the hill on Wood Street.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital today.

READ MORE: Arsonists torch 15 tyres in Sheffield street

Police believe the man may have been hit by the Audi and are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened yesterday at 11.30pm, to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are now ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or a black Audi A3 or S3 with possible damage to the front, that may have been driving in a dangerous manner in the area around the time of the incident to report.

READ MORE: Atdhe Nuhiu explains Sheffield Wednesday contract situation

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 1192 of 6 May. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."