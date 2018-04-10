Man fighting for his life after car hits tree in Doncaster

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car hit a tree in Doncaster.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on Hangman Stone Road, near Marr at around 12.40am yesterday morning.

READ MORE: Tributes to young mother killed in horror crash in Barnsley

A silver Mazda 3 left the road and hit a tree around 500 yards from the junction with the A635 Doncaster Road.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and currently remains in hospital.

READ MORE: Man left with facial scars and nerve damage following Sheffield nightclub attack, court hears

Police are now appealing for any witnesses who were travelling in the High Melton area and saw the Mazda prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 14 of April 9.

READ MORE: Car parked on Sheffield street smashed up by men armed with hammer