Man due in court on attempted murder charge after Doncaster pub stabbing

A man is due in court today charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Doncaster city centre pub.

33-year-old Andrew Thompson will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Police and paramedics were called to The Angel and Royal on Cleveland Street shortly before 10.30pm on Friday with a member of door staff taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place after a customer was denied entry to the premises – with bar bosses praised for the handling of the drama.

Emergency services were called to The Angel and Royal in Doncaster on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Amber Taverns said: “We are fully aware of the incident at the Angel and Royal and as it is subject to a police enquiry we cannot make any further comments at this time.

“We can however confirm that this incident was because of refusal to enter the premises.

"The staff and management of the premises acted with professionalism and integrity throughout.”

The pub was closed on Saturday but re-opened on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, in a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: “Due to the incident that occurred last night, Angel and Royal will be closed today.

"We want to thank everyone involved, especially South Yorkshire Police for their quick response in apprehending the suspect.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

One customer responded: Love you to the moon and back, you have a team you should be proud of shout out to everyone involved tonight.”

Another said: “Such an unnecessary and unfortunate situation, this doesn’t reflect on the venue at all it could have happened anywhere. You’ve got a great team behind you and support from other venues.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – throughout Friday evening.