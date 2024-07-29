Man dies and teenage driver in hospital following horror road crash in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died and a teenage driver is in hospital following a horror road crash in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Cantley last night after a car spun out of control and hit a lamp-post before coming to rest in a garden.

Police cordoned off Goodison Boulevard along with Packington Road following the smash shortly after 11pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster overnight.

Emergency services were called to Goodison Boulevard in Doncaster late last night.

“On Sunday 28 July, at 11:07pm officers responded to Goodison Boulevard following reports of single vehicle collision.

“It is believed that a green Ford Mondeo left the road and collided with street furniture before coming to rest in a garden.

“The passenger of the car, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have CCTV footage covering the area or footage or information of the car prior to the collision.

“If you can help, please get in touch quoting incident number 970 of 28 July 2024.”

Footage can be submitted here- https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-fatal-collision

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported a huge emergency response to the incident, with police, paramedics and fire crews all in attendance throughout the night.