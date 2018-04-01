Man dies after South Yorkshire road collision

A man has died after a road collision in South Yorkshire.

The incident happened on Marshland Road in Moorends near Doncaster just before 6pm this evening after a motorbike was involved in a collision with car.

The air ambulance attended the scene as did around eight police vehicles but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to Marshland Road, Moorends, just before 6pm this evening (Sunday 1 April), following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

"It is reported that an orange Kia Picanto was in collision with a white Honda motorbike, at the junction with Darlington Grove. Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of North Common Road.

"A 46-year-old man riding the motorbike was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The woman driving the Kia was not injured.

"An investigation is now underway and officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 700 of 1 April 2018."