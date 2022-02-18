Man dies after car swerves off road and crashes into ditch in Doncaster

Emergency services flocked to Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster late yesterday afternoon, but were unable to save the 26-year-old victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have now launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about the fatal collision.

A spokesman said: “Officers from our Roads Policing Team are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster.

Emergency services at the scene in Balby Carr Bank.

“Yesterday at around 4.30pm, officers attended reports of a single vehicle collision on Balby Carr Bank.

“It is believed the driver of a blue Ford Mustang lost control and left the carriageway.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also attended alongside the Yorkshire Air Ambulance but despite the best efforts of the emergency crews, the driver, a 26-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of the car prior to the collision.”

The road was closed for a number of hours last night, with traffic building up in the area as officers closed the road in both directions.

Numerous witnesses reported vehicles from all three emergency services at the scene with reports of officers and paramedics tending to the man in a ditch at the side of the road.