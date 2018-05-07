Man 'cut out of vehicle' after crash on busy South Yorkshire road

A man suffered injuries to his back after he was involved in a crash on a busy South Yorkshire road.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called out to the Dearne Valley Parkway in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, at 7pm last night after a Vauxhall Insignia was in collision with another car.

A crew from Dearne Valley Fire Station had to use specialist equipment to cut the roof off the Insignia to free a man aged in his 20s.

A fire service spokesman said: "He had suffered injuries to his spine in a previous collision and had again hurt his back so we had to be very careful.

"He was put onto a long board and taken to hospital for treatment."

Nobody else involved sustained injuries.