Man charged over sex attack on girl in Doncaster park

A man has been charged with sexual assault over an attack on a girl in a Doncaster park.

Thomas Cooper, aged 23, from Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster, is alleged to have attacked a 14-year-old girl in Hexthorpe Park at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, April 11.

He is in police custody and due to appear at Sheffield' Magistrates Court today.

